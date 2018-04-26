There has been a glut of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA)-related news as of late and following the completion of its luxury house and the unveiling of its robot-built school, the firm has now revealed some information on its almost-completed Generali Tower. Located in Milan, Italy, the building has a novel twisting form and features significant sustainable design.







The Generali Tower reaches a height of 170 m (557 ft) and comprises a total floorspace of 66,785 sq m (718,867sq ft), spread over 44 floors.

According to engineering firm AKT II, which worked on the project (as did Arup, Redesco and others), the inspiration for the twisting form comes from the best views near the top of the tower being oriented in a different position to the required location for the street-level reception. While twisting the entire building seems a dramatic way of tackling such an issue, it certainly makes for an interesting design.

The interior of the tower is still being finished and should be completed by mid-2018. Its floorplan follows the same twisting form as the exterior and its layout is designed to maximize usable office space for up to 3,900 workers.

The Generali Tower is part of a larger 90-acre (35.4-hectare) development in Milan called City Life that's due to be completed in 2020. The project also includes adjacent homes and a shopping center (pictured above) designed by ZHA, as well as more towers, office space, a public park, and a metro station.