After a short teaser campaign, UK startup Zapp has revealed the striking i300 electric scooter. It rocks a radical yet familiar look, has a top speed of 60 mph and features a pull out battery pack for topping up while sat in the cafe or at the office.
The Zapp i300 produces 14 kW at 3,000 rpm and its monstrous 587 NM of torque will get it from standstill to 30 mph (48 km/h) in 2.35 seconds, on its way up to an electronically-limited top speed of 60 mph.
The given range is only about 37 miles (60 km) in Eco mode, but a slim removable Li-ion battery pack means that riders can charge in the office while the i300 is parked up. And users may be able to eke out a few more miles using regen braking.
That eye-catching frame is fashioned from a single block of aerospace-grade aluminum wrapped around a chrome-moly steel tube underbone. The e-scooter is 190.5 cm (75 in) from tip to tail, has a seat height of 75 cm (29.5 in) and an unladen weight of 90 kg (198 lb).
It has upside down front fork suspension and a single-sided swing arm linked to a spring strut at the rear, a carbon fiber belt drive, high resolution digital display and an interchangeable front fender. The i300 rides on cast aluminum 14-inch wheels with a 120/70 R14 tire to the front and a low profile rear tire and sports disc brakes with ABS.
The i300 has gone up for pre-order today for a starting price of £5,250 (about US$6,700), with shipping expected to start early next year.
