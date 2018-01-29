Zuke brings a new curve to walking in ski bootsView gallery - 2 images
Although downhill skiing itself is a lot of fun, trying to walk around in the boots can be … challenging. It was with this limitation in mind that British skier and entrepreneur Rony Shirion designed Zuke, a permanent attachment that brings a curved sole to ski boots.
The problem with walking in traditional downhill ski boots is the fact that their soles are flat and rigid – your feet can't roll on and off of the ground, as they would with regular ol' shoes. While there are already other attachments that can be used to make ski boots easier to walk in, these usually have to be taken off while skiing.
Zuke, on the other hand, is designed to stay on the boots full-time. A rubber sole piece in the front stays forward when the boots are being used for walking, and is then pulled back into the middle when clipping into the ski bindings. According to Shirion, the mechanism is highly resistant to freezing up.
If you're interested in getting a set, Zuke is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of £40 (about US$56) is required for a pair, which should ship in November if they reach production. The planned retail price is £80.
You can see Zuke in use, in the following video.
Sources: Zuke, Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more