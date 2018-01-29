Although downhill skiing itself is a lot of fun, trying to walk around in the boots can be … challenging. It was with this limitation in mind that British skier and entrepreneur Rony Shirion designed Zuke, a permanent attachment that brings a curved sole to ski boots.

The problem with walking in traditional downhill ski boots is the fact that their soles are flat and rigid – your feet can't roll on and off of the ground, as they would with regular ol' shoes. While there are already other attachments that can be used to make ski boots easier to walk in, these usually have to be taken off while skiing.