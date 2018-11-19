The best Black Friday deals: GamesView gallery - 4 images
Looking to to catch up on all the games you might have missed this year, or even splash out on a new console? We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals on consoles, games and accessories for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
PlayStation 4
Having just celebrated its fifth birthday, the PS4 has amassed a pretty sizeable library of games, so if you haven't taken the plunge yet it's well worth the investment. For Black Friday, Sony has shaved US$100 off the price of the console bundle – $199 gets you the updated Slim model with 1 TB of storage plus a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man, which is probably the best PS4-exclusive game this year.
Already have the console? Maybe it's time to jump into VR, which is also $100 cheaper this week. Bundles start at $199 which include the PSVR hardware and your choice of game – Doom VFR or Moss and Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Or for $249 you can get Skyrim VR or Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR.
Games are on sale too, of course. Prices have been cut by up to $40, bringing some down to less than 10 bucks – including modern classics like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. A one-year PlayStation Plus membership is down to $39, which gets you discounts and free games on the PlayStation Store.
Xbox One
Microsoft has some pretty big deals on the latest Xbox consoles and games, whether you're after the standard-but-capable Xbox One S or the most powerful games console ever, the Xbox One X.
The Xbox One S starts at $199 for the Minecraft Creators bundle, which along with a 1 TB console comes with a digital copy of Minecraft, plus two bonus packs (Starter pack and Creators pack) and 1,000 Minecoins. Or for $229 you can bundle in Fortnite, Battlefield V, NBA 2K19 or Forza Horizon 4.
If you're after more grunt, the Xbox One X starts at $399 for the 1 TB console on its own. But for just $30 more, you're better off throwing in a game like Fallout 76, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K19, or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Games have been slashed by up to 67 percent, and there are deals on the Xbox Live Gold membership too. New users will get their first month for $1, and 3-month and 6-month subscriptions are reduced by up to 40 percent. That in turn gives you better discounts on the Xbox Live store and access to the free games in Xbox Game Pass.
And finally, if you're in the market for a new controller, the standard wireless options are $20 off or customize your own look with $10 off Xbox Design Lab controllers.
Nintendo Switch
While it's still the baby of the group, the Nintendo Switch has built a pretty strong lineup of games, and the year ahead is looking pretty exciting if you're a fan of Mario, Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Luigi's Mansion, Metroid, Yoshi or Fire Emblem.
Nintendo is having a relatively quiet Black Friday, but there are still a few great deals if you haven't yet dipped your toes into these playful waters. The headliner is a bundle that includes the Switch console and a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which rings up for $299.99 – the usual price for the console by itself. If you're on a tighter budget or are looking for a stocking stuffer for the kids, it's hard to go past the Nintendo 2DS bundled with Super Mario Maker for $79.99.
There's also a deal for Nintendo Labo, the cardboard construction sets for the Switch. Until December 1, you can pick up any two Labo kits for $99.
