Nintendo is having a relatively quiet Black Friday, but there are still a few great deals if you haven't yet dipped your toes into these playful waters. The headliner is a bundle that includes the Switch console and a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which rings up for $299.99 – the usual price for the console by itself. If you're on a tighter budget or are looking for a stocking stuffer for the kids, it's hard to go past the Nintendo 2DS bundled with Super Mario Maker for $79.99.