Cargo is good, though not as good as would be found in a more traditional crossover-SUV or station wagon design. We like the smart touches like the easily-removable cargo cover that clings to the bottom of the cargo space as a sort of floor mat when the entire upper portion is needed for something large. This gets the cargo cover quickly out of the way and keeps it from sliding around or making noise. Smart thinking on BMW's part. Total cargo space is about 45 cubic feet (1,274 liters) behind the second row and a nice 60 cubes (1,699 liters) with the rear seats folded. Those are a 40/20/40 split-fold as standard.

