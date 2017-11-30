2018 Mazda 6 gets minor cosmetic surgery and a new intelligent turbo engineView gallery - 20 images
Mazda has launched a new look, re-engineered version of its flagship sedan at the LA Auto Show this week. The new Mazda 6 retains the striking silhouette of its predecessor but receives minor chassis and exterior tweaks, a new interior and Signature trim level as well as a turbocharged SkyActiv gasoline engine with cylinder deactivation technology.
Apart from the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine and 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine on offer, the 2018 Mazda 6 now comes in a 2.5-liter turbocharged SkyActiv gasoline four cylinder option that made its debut in the second-generation Mazda CX-9.
Power and torque are rated at 250 hp (187 kW) with an impressive 310 lb-ft (421 Nm), respectively, that is put to the ground via Mazda's six-speed SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission. As part of the 2018 update, the turbo and naturally aspirated versions of this engine feature cylinder deactivation that shuts down the outer-two cylinders under low engine load to improve fuel economy.
The interior of the 2018 Mazda 6 is all new and is now being offered with the luxurious Signature trim level first offered in the current-gen CX-9. The Signature trim level offers re-designed Nappa leather seats, a Sen wood dash and suede-lined door cards to give the interior a more premium feel. In addition, the new Mazda 6 can be optioned with a 360-degree View Monitor, a configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with a head-up display, an 8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system, radar cruise control and a windshield wiper de-icer.
Mazda has been quite subtle with its exterior updates but some changes include a handsome-looking wire mesh grille, updated LED headlights with integrated fog lamps, the choice of 17-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, and prominent chrome accents on the front that now extend further to the edges of the headlights.
Chassis updates include a rigidly-mounted steering rack to improve response and feel, thicker sheet metal in the rear wheel-wells and thicker suspension trailing link mounts to improve stiffness.
The new Mazda 6 is expected to go on sale in spring 2018 (Northern Hemisphere) with a similar price-tag to the current-generation model at US$22,000-31,000.
New Atlas is on the ground at the 2017 LA Auto Show
Source: Mazda