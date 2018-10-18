One area where Mazda didn't make massive improvements was infotainment, but there's still some to note. The smaller screen found in the 2017 model has been replaced with a larger 8-inch screen with a crisper graphics interface that's easier to read and better responsiveness. The downside is that the same clunky menu system is still in place, and though common things like radio tuning and Bluetooth calls are easy, getting anything more out of the infotainment system requires some practice. Another quirk is that the Mazda's infotainment is a touchscreen only when the car is parked – otherwise it must be controlled through the command knob near the shifter. A lack of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay or anything equivalent is another issue.