Mini has unveiled its refreshed range of 2-door, cabriolet and 5-door models for 2018. Changes include updated headlamps and tail lamps, more customization options, wireless phone charging facilities, and stop/start technology.







The most noticeable change for the 2018 Mini range is on the exterior. Mini has accentuated its heritage by incorporating the Union Jack inside the tail lamp light structure so that it illuminates when braking.

The headlamps have received an update, too, with a new daytime running light halo and turn signal combo that circles the entire housing. The optional LED headlamps can be further upgraded to have adaptive lighting, which can automatically adjust the brightness and range depending on the driver's situation.

Thanks to LED Matrix technology for the headlamps, an automatic selective dip function is also available. By dividing the beam into different segments for the low-beam and high-beam, each segment can be activated or deactivated independently of one another over 70 km/h (44 mph) when the front camera registers an oncoming vehicle.

Further exterior changes include three new color choices and the option of three 17-inch wheel styles. New trim and color options are extended to the interior, with the addition of a Malt Brown Chester leather trim as well as Mini Yours Customized personalized trim pieces and illumination that can be specified for the interior and exterior.

The new three-spoke steering wheel now comes with multi-function buttons to control the standard audio system with a 6.5-inch color screen and features Bluetooth media streaming, navigation and Mini's Connected (similar to BMW Connected) range of digital services.

Digital services that are on offer include real time traffic data, optional Apple Car Play integration, smartphone data sharing like calendar dates and map routes and a Remote Service function, which can display the vehicle's location and can control vehicle functions like the headlamps and horn.

Optional wireless charging is available via a storage compartment in the center console. For the first time Mini is offering Find Mate for its 2018 range, which consists of wireless tracking tags that can be placed on items that you carry in the car regularly, so you can find them if they are misplaced or lost.

The range of engines has been revised for 2018 with updates to the internals, air intake, ECU and cooling system. The engine covers are now made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) recycled from the production of BMW's i automobiles to help save weight.

The 3-cylinder gasoline engine offered in the Mini ONE First and Mini ONE range has had a capacity boost to 1.5 liters, which has resulted in a 10 Nm torque increase for both models. Fuel-system pressures have been increased for both gasoline and diesel direct injection engines to boost performance and improve emissions.

Alongside the standard 6-speed manual transmission, an optional 7-speed Steptronic double clutch automatic is available for the ONE, Cooper, Cooper S and D models, and an 8-speed Steptronic transmission that is available on the SD model only. All Steptronic transmissions feature coasting functions as part of the inbuilt stop/start technology.

Information from navigation and the front camera can be incorporated into the stop/start functionality so that the car can identify different scenarios where the engine can be switched off.