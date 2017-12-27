Parts can be delivered in just a few weeks and Mini claims that the trim pieces can be changed out easily, either by the customer themselves or through an authorized Mini dealer. The plastic trim pieces can be unclipped and replaced with the new part, while the LED door sills are fixed using adhesive pads and the door projectors can be changed by replacing a slide on the underside of the door. The MINI Yours Customised range will be available in early 2018 in Europe, followed by other markets.