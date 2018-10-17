Back-row passengers shouldn't feel too short-changed, either, apart from the whole lack of a dedicated door issue – but they do get their own armrests, cup holders, electric seats and USB charging ports. And if nobody's back there, the back two rows can be folded forward to boost luggage space from 326 L up to an enormous 2,120 L that might have some vans looking sideways at you. The tailgate is a split clamshell design, so you can pretend you're rocking a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as you slide your muddy mountain bike in the back.