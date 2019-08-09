Not that there are many others to compare the Z4 to. The realm of two-seat, luxury convertibles is slim nowadays, but closest to this Bimmer are the Porsche 718 Boxster and the Audi TT Roadster. The Porsche is far more expensive than is the Z4, and the Audi is a bit lower in price, with the BMW fitting just between in terms of both price and performance. Closest to the Z4 is the Toyota Supra, which shares its platform, but doesn't enter the market until 2020 and will not likely be quite as luxurious.