The Gladiator pickup finally became reality at last year's LA Auto Show (and we certainly dug it), more than eight years after some of Jeep's biggest fans drooled at the retro-deliciousness of the Nukizer 715 in a Moab parking lot. Now that its pickup is here, Jeep is only growing the tradition of Easter Jeep Safari pickup concepts, basing all six of this year's concepts on the Gladiator or a similar pickup design. Some highlight a handful of the 200+ aftermarket Mopar parts available at Gladiator launch, while others explore new ideas or revisit old ones. We start with our favorites.