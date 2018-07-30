Ford puts Raptor power in the upscale F-150 LimitedView gallery - 7 images
The king of Ford's F150 pickup range, the 2019 F150 Limited, has just been given a pretty serious steroid injection. Using the latest-generation, high-output 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 engine from the F150 Raptor, the Limited now makes a monstrous 450 hp (335 kW) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
And that's not where the upgrades end. The new most powerful F150 ever also gets a boost in the brains department, with standard 360-degree camera systems and optional trailer backup assist.
As the "luxury" flagship of the F150 range, the Limited also gets some interior upgrades. Miko suede headliners join leather-topped instrument and door panels, while graduated ash wood paneling raises the tone.
The heated and cooled front seats gain Active Motion lumbar supports that offer a massage as you cruise down the highway, and if you thought the previous model didn't cool your butt quickly enough, Ford concurs, and has enlarged the ventilation holes to make the system work more efficiently. Even the steering wheel is heated this time around, and the audio is taken care of with a B&O Play system from Harman.
Beyond that, it's an F150; expect major road presence, broad utility and jokes about your manhood from pedestrians. There's also driver assist gear like stop/go adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, semi-autonomous parking to get this giant barge of a thing into tight spots, and lane keeping assist.
Connectivity is what you'd expect, with a Sync 3 touchscreen including AppLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The built-in FordPass 4G LTE system pulls data for the car's systems, but also distributes it via a Wi-Fi hotspot to up to 10 devices simultaneously, which will just about keep the back seat happy in most modern families.
The 2019 F150 Limited will hit showrooms later this year.
Source: Ford
