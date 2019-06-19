As a pickup truck, the F-150 is more than capable of doing most of what owners of a half-ton truck would expect. It carries loads well, though after-factory options for load tying and securement are recommended as the F-150 comes only with low-box connection points and not much else. When towing, the F-150 can tend to be a bit jerky as the lighter weight of the body often means that the trailer is bulkier than the truck. Ford has worked to mitigate this and done a good job of it, though.