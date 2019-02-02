Another thing we noticed in our week of off-pavement good times in the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor was the amazing amount of wheel reach it achieves. There are 13 inches of suspension travel up front and 13.9 inches in the rear, but adding the crawl feature and newer shocks, the Raptor now appears better at keeping its wheels flat to the ground and delivering power more evenly. That amount of reach meant that the Raptor was capable of going places we normally reserve only for Jeep Wranglers and similar rock-crawling rigs on our short list of extreme capability machines.