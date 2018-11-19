The MultiPro tailgate has other tricks up its sleeve. With the tailgate down but the center portion left up for a flat surface, the aforementioned step can be lifted up to create a bed stop for holding cargo in place. Imagine putting 8-foot boards into the bed of the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali crew cab and having the flip-up bed stop hold them from sliding out. Genius. Finally, closing the tailgate and then dropping only the top third on the MultiPro system leaves a little "desk" or workbench opening that can be used as just that – or as a way for long items to protrude from the truck bed. The MultiPro tailgate is standard on the Denali package and we think it's genius-level thinking.