Infiniti achieves the variable compression through relatively complex, but brilliantly-designed multi-link components. The engine is smaller and lighter than the previous V6 that was in the QX50. It uses a unique Harmonic Drive reduction gear to change the compression ratio, controlled by an electric motor on the HD's control arm. As the HD rotates, the control shaft within the engine block also rotates, with the motor changing that rotation slightly to adjust compression. As the motor changes the angle of the multi-link arms, this adjusts the top-dead-center (TDC) position of the cylinders, which raises or lowers the compression ratio within the chamber. An eccentric control shaft keeps all of the cylinders in sync so the ratio remains the same for all four. The changes in the cylinder compression changes displacement, moving the engine between 1,997cc and 1,970cc.