The interior offers a good experience for the family. It isn't as luxurious as some premium brands or as ergonomic as some family-focused rivals might be, but it's got all of the bases covered. Instead of focusing on a particular point, Mazda chose to make sure the foundation was solid for a more universally useful interior design. Quality components and materials make up the bulk of the CX-9's interior and roominess is accomplished by adding a lot of small item storage and smart door and ceiling designs.