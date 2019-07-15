The efficiency gain from the 350e's plug-in components is fairly minimal. It takes around two and a half hours to charge the GLC 350e from empty to full and for that, only about 10 miles (16 km) of full-EV driving is gained. After that, fuel efficiency is only rated at 25 mpg (9.4 l/100km). That's about average for a small crossover without a plug. In the real world, however, we noted that heavy urban (low-speed) use resulted in far better returns than that government efficiency test indicates. Our average for a week with the GLC 350e was 31 mpg (7.6 l/100km) overall. Our drive mix was heavy on city (sub-45 mph / 72.4 km/h). That seems to be the GLC's sweet spot as a PHEV.