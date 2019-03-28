Nissan did drop the ball in other tech places too. The Rogue Sport only has one USB port, which seems a huge oversight in today's device-centric world. The inclusion of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is great, but it means that the phone controlling those is the only device that can be plugged in. We were also unimpressed with the stereo system, even with its upgrades that came with the higher trim point we tested. It often sounded tinny and distorted, especially when being lowered significantly for the navigation prompts to sound.