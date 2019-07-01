RIBA picks 20 stunning builds for 2019 House of the Year awardView gallery - 40 images
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced its selection of the best new homes in the UK. Featuring a total of 20 projects, the 2019 House of the Year longlist includes luxury pads, compact inner-city houses, and impressively sustainable homes.
Though most of the homes that feature in the RIBA House of the Year 2019 longlist are located in the south of England as usual, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are also represented this year.
The 20 homes will be whittled down to a shortlist later in the year before an overall winner is ultimately declared. Previous winners have included Lochside House, Caring Wood, and Murphy House.
The visually striking Ghost House, by BPN, is a clear standout. Its design was heavily inspired by the work of Japanese architect Tadao Ando and it was constructed in the grounds of a demolished country house in Stratford-upon-Avon.
The home is actually situated within the country house's original sunken garden, meaning that the majority of it lies below ground level. This makes for a very private interior that receives daylight via multiple courtyards and generous glazing.
House in a Garden, which was also a RIBA London Award winner earlier this year, is another outstanding project. The home fits into a cramped and awkward plot that's boxed-in by larger properties on three sides and previously hosted a dilapidated 1960s bungalow.
Gianni Botsford Architects removed the bungalow and replaced it with a contemporary home that's defined by an eye-catching funnel-shaped roof that's lined in copper. It's topped by glazing that ensures the interior receives daylight.
Buckinghamshire's Lark Rise, by bere:architects, produces twice the amount of energy in a year than it consumes, according to RIBA.
Some of the more notable sustainable technology for this Passive House includes superb insulation, high-performance triple glazing, an energy-efficient heat recovery ventilation system, and a 12.4 kWp solar panel array that's hooked up to a 13.8 kWh Tesla battery system.
Head to the gallery to see more on the 20 homes that make up the 2019 House of the Year longlist.
Source: RIBA
