The second row in the Ascent is also good, though we'd recommend the captain's chairs over the bench (reducing seating to seven) for their added comfort and access. The bench is comfortable enough as-is, but makes access to the third row more difficult, and the center seat is never the most desirable. The third row is largely for kids, as are most in this midsize segment, but highly useful for that. Amazingly, there are about 33 inches (838 mm) of legroom available in that third row, albeit with the usual caveats of the bench being low and the headroom being less.