Electronic rear-wheel steering is a brand new addition to the Spur, and assists in both slow and fast driving situations. When you're parking, for example, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front ones to reduce your turning circle and simulate the handling of a shorter wheelbase machine. On the highway, it's all about comfort, the rear wheels turning in the same direction as the front ones to make lane changes a graceful dance step to the side with virtually no yaw – finally, a solution to all those horrible twisting lane changes the rest of us have to grit our teeth through.