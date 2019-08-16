Chevy puts a price tag on mid-engine Corvette StingrayView gallery - 7 images
Chevrolet has announced official pricing for the new mid-engined 2020 Corvette Stingray. The car will, as promised at its unveil, be priced at under US$60,000. In a unique twist, though, the total price tag for the entry-level 2020 Corvette as announced includes destination fees.
The new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was unveiled last month in an aircraft hangar in California. A growling V8 engine, dual-clutch transmission, and dry sump oil system are standard on every new Corvette. Chevrolet is now taking pre-orders through dealerships and online.
Full pricing starts with the 1LT base model at $59,995 with destination fees (a charge that the manufacturer makes to deliver a vehicle from the factory to the dealership, which is then passed onto the buyer). This base trim point includes the 490-horsepower (365 kW) 6.2-liter V8, 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and paddle shifters, GT1 seating in Mulan leather, body-color removable roof panels, and a lot of other goodness.
Drive modes in the 1LT include Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, MyMode, and Z-Mode. The last two are personalized drive mode options with Z-Mode being the more in-depth of the two and having its own fast-action selector on the car's steering wheel.
The second trim level is the 2LT trim, starting at $67,295. This trim point adds a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, wireless device charging, a Bose stereo system, navigation, and Chevrolet's popular Performance Data Recorder (PDR). That system allows the driver to insert a USB or memory card and record performance data and video from the car's systems in various formats. Other additions with the 2LT include driver aids and the front-view camera needed for the PDR.
The top trim point will be the 3LT at $71,945. This adds to the 2LT with upgraded GT2 seating with Napa and Mulan leather, suede trim, and leather-wrapped door panels.
All 2020 Chevrolet Corvette models can be upgraded with the Z51 Perforamnce Package. This $5,000 add-on brings a performance exhaust, manually-adjustable spring seats for the suspension, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a front splitter and rear spoiler, larger disc brakes from Brembo, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer performance tires, enhanced cooling for engine and brakes, and a Z51-specific axle ratio for performance.
The performance exhaust system can be added to any package on its own for $1,195, boosting power output from the engine to 495 horsepower (369 kW) and 470 lb.ft (637 Nm) of torque.
Also optional is the front suspension lift system for the Corvette, which lifts the front end of the car for better clearance over everyday obstacles. This system includes GPS-enabled memory functions that store up to 1,000 locations and automatically lifts the car's nose when approaching. This system adds to the 2LT and 3LT models at $1,495.
The 2020 Corvette enters showrooms later this year and begins delivery in late 2019. All prices announced include delivery and destination charges in the United States.
Source: Chevrolet
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more