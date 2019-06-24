2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 to put out 760 horsepowerView gallery - 6 images
Ford has released final power and torque specs on its most powerful street-legal car ever –and it's even beefier than expected. The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will make a whopping 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque.
Ford claims it's "the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world," which is pretty specific, but still no mean feat. Those figures would put the GT500 well into the supercar category if it wasn't so clearly a muscle machine.
The motor is a 5.2-liter V8, with an inverted 2.65-liter blower and intercooler. Made from aluminum alloy to keep the weight down and expel heat more efficiently, it feeds power to the back wheels through a fast-action Tremec seven-speed dual clutch.
Will it be able to hang onto the road with all that power? Probably not. Even the stock V8 Mustang GT is synonymous with people buying cars dreaming of making big smoky exits from cars & coffee meetups, and then ending up in YouTube crash compilations when it turns out they don't really know how to handle all that muscle.
Plenty of people do know how to handle that kind of muscle, however, and they'll be aided in their endeavors by active MagneRide suspension, grippy Michelin Sport Cup 2 hoops, Brembo brakes and electronic goodies like launch control and line-lock launching.
For more information on, check out our 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 launch piece. Or scroll down to watch the GT500 paint its horsepower total in rubber on a racetrack.
