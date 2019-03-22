The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package from the standard Cayenne crossover. This includes both high-performance engine options for the Cayenne. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is the standard engine in the Coupe model, outputting 335 horsepower (250 kW) and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque. Top speed with this engine is 151 mph (243 km/h) and 0-60 mph (96 km/h) is 5.7 seconds, Porsche says. A tenth of a second can be shaved off of that with the lightweighting packages.