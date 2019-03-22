Porsche coupes up the Cayenne for 2020View gallery - 6 images
Porsche has added a new Coupe model to the 2020 Cayenne crossover-SUV options. The Cayenne Coupe model features a redesigned profile for a more sedan-like look, an adaptive rear spoiler, and individual rear seating. Porsche is clearly taking on BMW and Mercedes here.
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe model has a lower roofline, chopped by about 0.78 inches (20 mm) for a faster-paced look. This allowed Porsche to rake the windshield pillars farther, likewise giving the Cayenne Coupe model a speedier appearance. The rear doors and quarter panels were also reshaped to accommodate the broader shoulders and less boxy rear end of the Coupe. Together, these design changes give the 2020 Cayenne Coupe a more sport-oriented silhouette.
The Cayenne Coupe will clearly be competing against the "sport activity vehicles" of the other German makes, such as the even-numbered BMW X-Series and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Porsche seems to have an eye on that burgeoning market, whose popularity apparently defies all sense of style and practicality.
The adaptive roof spoiler from the current-generation Porsche Cayenne remains intact on the Coupe, modified slightly for the different aerodynamics of the shorter model. The spoiler is an integral part of the Porsche Active Aerodynamics system, extending by up to 5.3 inches (135 mm) at speeds above 56 mph (90 km/h). This increases downforce to the rear axle.
A major option for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be roof choices. The standard roof will be a large panoramic fixed-glass top with an integrated and retractable sunshade. This can be swapped for an optional carbon fiber rooftop, an option exclusive to the Coupe model. Other options in packages centered around lightweighting the Cayenne Coupe include 22-inch GT Design wheels, carbon fiber Alcantara accents inside, and a Sport Exhaust System. More options include Suspension Management as an adaptive suspension upgrade, and a separate 20-inch wheel option.
The Cayenne Coupe seats five with individual bucket seats in both front and an "individual seat" bench in the rear. The lowered silhouette of the new Coupe model is compensated for by lowering the rear seating by 1.18 inches (30 mm) for adequate headroom.
Cargo space in the Porsche Cayenne Coupe sits at 22 cubic feet behind the second row and expands to 54.3 cubic feet when that row is folded down (623 and 1,538 liters). The Turbo Coupe model has slightly different interior dimensions because of seating changes, with 21.2 cubic feet behind the second row and 53.3 cubic feet when folded.
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package from the standard Cayenne crossover. This includes both high-performance engine options for the Cayenne. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is the standard engine in the Coupe model, outputting 335 horsepower (250 kW) and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque. Top speed with this engine is 151 mph (243 km/h) and 0-60 mph (96 km/h) is 5.7 seconds, Porsche says. A tenth of a second can be shaved off of that with the lightweighting packages.
The upgrade engine option for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that churns out 541 horsepower (404 kW) and 567 lb-ft (769 Nm) of torque. This accelerates to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 178 mph (286 km/h).
Porsche says that the Cayenne Coupe will be available late in 2019 for the 2020 model year. Prices will start at US$75,300, with the V8-powered Turbo Coupe ringing in at $130,100 plus delivery.
