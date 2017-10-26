In 2016 BMW rolled-out the slick X2 Concept at the Paris Auto Show. With styling hints taken from its bigger siblings as well as BMW's coupe range, it promised a sporty package wrapped in the practical body of a compact crossover. Now the X2 Concept has come to fruition with the announcement of a production model to be released in 2018.







Labelled a Sports Activity Coupe, the X2 sits between the existing X1 and X3 in BMW's line-up. The coupe-like styling makes it 3.2 inches shorter and 2.8 inches lower than the X1, while it maintains the same wheelbase. In the United States, BMW will offer two variants of the X2 – a base model as well as the top of the range BMW M Sport X.

The X2's powerplant is taken from the X1 xDrive28i. The 2.0 liter turbocharged inline four cylinder utilizes BMW's twin scroll turbo technology, direct injection and VANOS variable cam timing. Power is rated at 228 hp (171 kW) with 250 ft-lb (339 Nm) of torque to take the X2 from 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds. BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system and 8 speed Steptronic Transmission is standard, with optional steering wheel mounted paddle shifters.

In Europe, BMW offer an additional trim level below the M Sport X called the M Sport, as well as additional petrol and two diesel engine options – the X2 xDrive20d (140 kW / 190 hp) and X2 xDrive25d diesel (170 kW / 231 hp).

While some of the more ostentatious elements have been pared back, the X2 design retains much of the flair of the Concept. The design of the familiar kidney grille has been inverted to emphasise the wide, low stance, the BMW roundel is prominent on the C-pillar, and aggressive air intakes mark the front while twin 3-5-inch tailpipes toughen up the rear. The range topping M Sport X model includes 18-inch y-spoke alloy wheels (with the option of 19-inch) and distinctive side skirts sporting a printed hexagonal pattern.

The M Sport X's suspension is 0.4 inches (10 mm) lower than the standard model, contributing to a sportier ride that can be controlled through the optional Dynamic Damper Control (DDC) as well as through the various drive modes. Practicality isn't forgotten either, with a large 50.1 cubic feet (1419 L) trunk capacity and the ability to fold down the seats.

The driver's cockpit features a leather appointed steering wheel with a black panel dashboard, which means that all the gauges disappear when the vehicle is turned off. There's also an optional full color heads-up display and BMW's latest generation iDrive infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display (upgradable to an 8.8-inch touchscreen). BMW's Connected App integrates various services into the driving experience such as a roaming Wi-Fi hotspot and a location sharing feature, which basically informs your friends that you lied when you said you'd left 10 minutes ago.

The BMW X2 will be released in 2018 with pricing becoming available closer to the official launch. That price is expected to be in the same ballpark as the BMW X1 at around US$40,000.