A new 11.6-inch multimedia touchscreen for infotainment is now offered in the 2020 Legacy. Featuring the latest StarLink interface from Subaru, the touchscreen has large virtual buttons, simple gesture controls, and a faster output. In-car Wi-Fi is now being offered, a first for Subaru, and the screen's menus can be fully reconfigured by the user by "drag-drop" selection to customize layout individually. The available navigation is powered by TomTom with three years of free map updates, and the split-screen display allows some items to be shown simultaneously on the large screen as well.