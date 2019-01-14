The basics of the Passat carry over from the previous year's car, with the same chassis and framework underpinning the new design. A complete restyle of the vehicle, however, gives it a more coupe-like roof line and a more aggressive grille. The 2020 Passat has standard LED headlights and tail lamps and a larger Passat badge that runs across the face of the deck lid. Also standard are 17-inch alloy wheels, with 18- and 19-inch wheels available.