Volkswagen unveils all-new 2020 Passat at NAIAS
Volkswagen has unveiled an all-new 2020 Passat that features a new exterior look, a more powerful engine, and a lot of standard features – plus a new bumper-to-bumper warranty that VW says is the best in the US. The new 2020 Passat is aimed specifically at American buyers.
The basics of the Passat carry over from the previous year's car, with the same chassis and framework underpinning the new design. A complete restyle of the vehicle, however, gives it a more coupe-like roof line and a more aggressive grille. The 2020 Passat has standard LED headlights and tail lamps and a larger Passat badge that runs across the face of the deck lid. Also standard are 17-inch alloy wheels, with 18- and 19-inch wheels available.
The engine remains the already well-vetted 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in the previous Passat, producing 174 horsepower (130 kW). What's changed here is the torque converter in the six-speed, front-wheel drive transmission, which improves torque delivery through a new torque converter, upping output to 207 pound-feet (281 Nm) of torque.
The interior of the new 2020 Volkswagen Passat is largely the same as the outgoing model, in terms of passenger space. A new instrument panel and infotainment touchscreen have been added, along with what Volkswagen says are more premium materials and color options. Standard cloth seating can be replaced with V-Tex leatherette or Nappa leather in some trim points of the new Passat.
Technology in the 2020 Passat focuses on the new MIB II Composition Media infotainment interface, which is standard in the new VW. Smartphones can be integrated into the also-standard Car-Net App-Connect technology through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or MirrorLink. Fender premium audio is additionally available in the 2020 Passat.
For safety and driver assistance, Volkswagen has included forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking (front-assist with pedestrian monitoring), and blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alerts. Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and other options are available for the new Passat. Further options include parking assistance and VW's Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.
Also new is Volkswagen's new "People First Warranty," which the company says is America's best bumper-to-bumper limited warranty on a new car. The coverage is provided for six years or 72,000 miles and is transferable for its duration.
The new 2020 Volkswagen Passat will enter US showrooms in mid-2019.
Source: Volkswagen
