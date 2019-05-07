In 1998, a 16 year old boy with a passion for paleontology unearthed a near-complete skeleton of one of Tyrannosaurus rex's cousins in New Mexico. It was a defining moment in the boy's life, but at the time – even though it was understood to be important – they had no idea what it really was. That boy was Sterling Nesbitt, and he's now an assistant professor at Virginia Tech's Department of Geosciences where his boyhood discovery has finally been named.