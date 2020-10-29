© 2020 New Atlas
3D Printing

3D-printing "error" used to produce high-tech textiles

By Ben Coxworth
October 29, 2020
3D-printing "error" used to pr...
DefeXtiles can be 3D-printed out of various polymers, depending on the desired characteristics
DefeXtiles can be 3D-printed out of various polymers, depending on the desired characteristics
View 1 Image
DefeXtiles can be 3D-printed out of various polymers, depending on the desired characteristics
1/1
DefeXtiles can be 3D-printed out of various polymers, depending on the desired characteristics

If a 3D printer leaves gaps in the plastic that it deposits, it's usually thought of as an unwanted flaw. Now, however, the process has been harnessed to quickly and cheaply produce pliable polymer textiles.

Ordinarily, commonly used fused deposition modelling (FDM)-type printers create items by extruding successive layers of molten plastic. Once the layers of deposited plastic have cooled and fused together, they form a hardened solid object.

Sometimes, though – due to a flaw in the printer or the programming – not enough plastic is extruded. This is known as under-extrusion, and it results in the finished product being full of small gaps.

MIT Media Lab grad student Jack Forman decided to put that error to use, creating a program that causes off-the-shelf, inexpensive FDM printers to under-extrude in a precise and controlled "glob-stretch" pattern – the latter is made up of tiny polymer plastic pillars linked together by thin polymer strands.

The resulting "DefeXtiles" have a tulle-like quality, in that they take the form of a fine, flexible netting.

Among other things, Forman and colleagues have so far used the technology to create items such as full-sized skirts, translucent lace sheets, a roll of fabric long enough to stretch across a baseball diamond, and an electronically conductive lampshade with pleats that can be pinched together to turn on the lamp.

Down the road, other applications could include the creation of surgical mesh with tuneable mechanical properties, along with prototyping and customization in the fashion industry.

There's more information in the following video.

Source: MIT
DefeXtiles

Tags

3D PrintingMITTextileSmart Fabric
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More