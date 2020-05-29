© 2020 New Atlas
3D Printing

Electrochemical tech used to finely shape 3D-printed metal items

By Ben Coxworth
May 29, 2020
Electrochemical tech used to f...
Prof. Dirk Bähre (left) and technical assistant Stefan Wilhelm demonstrate the new system
Prof. Dirk Bähre (left) and technical assistant Stefan Wilhelm demonstrate the new system
View 2 Images
Prof. Dirk Bähre (left) and technical assistant Stefan Wilhelm demonstrate the new system
1/2
Prof. Dirk Bähre (left) and technical assistant Stefan Wilhelm demonstrate the new system
The system works on a variety of high-strength metals
2/2
The system works on a variety of high-strength metals

Although it's certainly possible to 3D-print metal objects, such items can't always be formed down to the sub-millimeter precision required for certain applications. A new technique, however, allows them to be infinitesimally tweaked after being printed.

Developed by scientists at Germany's Saarland University, the process utilizes a vibrating, downward-facing probe-like tool that dispenses an electrolyte solution (made up of aqueous salt) from its tip.

That tool is maneuvered into position, so that the liquid makes contact with the surface of the 3D-printed metal part in a target location. A high-voltage electrical current is then run through the solution, traveling from the tool and into the object. This causes minute particles of metal to fall off of the item's surface.

The system works on a variety of high-strength metals
The system works on a variety of high-strength metals

By varying the duration of the pulses and the frequency of the vibrations, it's possible to finely control the amount of metal that's being removed. What's ultimately left behind is a smooth-surfaced object that is accurately shaped down to a few thousandths of a millimeter.

So far, the technology has been successfully tested on relatively complex parts that were 3D-printed out of metals such as aluminum, titanium and steel.

"Our technology for post-processing additively manufactured metal parts offers a cost-effective means of producing high-precision functional surfaces for applications where extremely tight tolerances are crucial," says the lead scientist, Prof. Dirk Bähre. "It enables large numbers of parts to be post-processed efficiently and economically."

Source: Saarland University

Tags

3D PrintingSaarland UniversityMetals
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More