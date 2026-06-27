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3D Printing

3D-printed origami eliminates huge costs of manufacturing molds

By Shirl Leigh
June 27, 2026
3D-printed origami eliminates huge costs of manufacturing molds
Each panel consists of the fabric base (green) and the 3D-printed structural grid (black)
Each panel consists of the fabric base (green) and the 3D-printed structural grid (black)
View 6 Images
ORNL’s Steven Guzorek with one of the flat-to-foldable structures
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ORNL’s Steven Guzorek with one of the flat-to-foldable structures
Each panel consists of the fabric base (green) and the 3D-printed structural grid (black)
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Each panel consists of the fabric base (green) and the 3D-printed structural grid (black)
A diagram of three of the connected panels
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A diagram of three of the connected panels
The Cybertruck, subsequently folded into shape
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The Cybertruck, subsequently folded into shape
Another project gets printed out
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Another project gets printed out
A Cybertruck model gets printed out
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A Cybertruck model gets printed out
View gallery - 6 images

Origami, the Japanese art of folding flat sheets of paper into three-dimensional figures, is the creative spark behind a new hybrid 3D printing technique. It allows structures to be created without molds, which fold into shape once printed.

“This pioneering method redefines advanced manufacturing by fusing material science with transformative design principles,” says Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)’s Steven Guzorek, lead researcher on the project. “By applying origami-inspired principles to hybrid composites, we are improving the efficiency and scalability of large-structure manufacturing and achieving forms unattainable with traditional additive approaches.”

The usual method of composite manufacturing produces sturdy and durable parts, but is hampered by lengthy pre-planning and expensive mold costs. The ORNL technique eliminates the need for molds to manufacture a component, instead utilizing connected "flat-to-foldable" panels.

A diagram of three of the connected panels
A diagram of three of the connected panels

Each panel has a base comprised of a tough fabric such as nylon, glass fiber or resin-injected fibers, which gets a layer of bonding material such as thermoplastic polyurethane applied to it.

A grid-like structural layer is then printed onto that bonding layer, via a 3D printer. It's composed of thermoplastic carbon-fiber acrylonitrile butadiene styrene for lightweight structural performance, or thermoset formulations such as styrene-based (or epoxy-based) resins for enhanced stiffness and durability.

A strong fusion is formed between the grid and the fabric base when the materials bond at the molecular level. Guzorek says the key to this bond lies in material selection. “By understanding the materials science, we chose materials that we knew would bond effectively, producing a truly integrated component.”

A Cybertruck model gets printed out
A Cybertruck model gets printed out
The Cybertruck, subsequently folded into shape
The Cybertruck, subsequently folded into shape

This technique produces a lightweight flat-to-foldable material in one single design, that offers precise control over form and strength. The result is improved cost efficiency with faster construction times and the ability to pivot according to design needs.

The method also enables production of intricate geometric pieces larger than the printing machine, which typical mold-based methods reportedly can't implement in a financially feasible way. Guzorek and colleagues found that by removing the need for molds, fabrication times were shrunk by 95% and costs by 90% for printing a unique design piece versus the standard mold-based composite method.

Further costs are also reduced, as there is no need for mold storage space.

Another project gets printed out
Another project gets printed out

“Our goal is to make this innovation scalable so manufacturers across industries can harness its potential,” Guzorek says. “By broadening access to mold-free hybrid composites, we’re empowering manufacturers to explore new design possibilities and unlock entirely new applications for this transformative technology.”

Source: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

3D PrintingOak Ridge National LaboratoryOrigamiFoldable
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Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

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