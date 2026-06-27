3D-printed origami eliminates huge costs of manufacturing molds

Origami, the Japanese art of folding flat sheets of paper into three-dimensional figures, is the creative spark behind a new hybrid 3D printing technique. It allows structures to be created without molds, which fold into shape once printed.

“This pioneering method redefines advanced manufacturing by fusing material science with transformative design principles,” says Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)’s Steven Guzorek, lead researcher on the project. “By applying origami-inspired principles to hybrid composites, we are improving the efficiency and scalability of large-structure manufacturing and achieving forms unattainable with traditional additive approaches.”

The usual method of composite manufacturing produces sturdy and durable parts, but is hampered by lengthy pre-planning and expensive mold costs. The ORNL technique eliminates the need for molds to manufacture a component, instead utilizing connected "flat-to-foldable" panels.

A diagram of three of the connected panels Andrew Sproles/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Each panel has a base comprised of a tough fabric such as nylon, glass fiber or resin-injected fibers, which gets a layer of bonding material such as thermoplastic polyurethane applied to it.

A grid-like structural layer is then printed onto that bonding layer, via a 3D printer. It's composed of thermoplastic carbon-fiber acrylonitrile butadiene styrene for lightweight structural performance, or thermoset formulations such as styrene-based (or epoxy-based) resins for enhanced stiffness and durability.

A strong fusion is formed between the grid and the fabric base when the materials bond at the molecular level. Guzorek says the key to this bond lies in material selection. “By understanding the materials science, we chose materials that we knew would bond effectively, producing a truly integrated component.”

A Cybertruck model gets printed out Andrew Sproles/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

The Cybertruck, subsequently folded into shape Andrew Sproles/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

This technique produces a lightweight flat-to-foldable material in one single design, that offers precise control over form and strength. The result is improved cost efficiency with faster construction times and the ability to pivot according to design needs.

The method also enables production of intricate geometric pieces larger than the printing machine, which typical mold-based methods reportedly can't implement in a financially feasible way. Guzorek and colleagues found that by removing the need for molds, fabrication times were shrunk by 95% and costs by 90% for printing a unique design piece versus the standard mold-based composite method.

Further costs are also reduced, as there is no need for mold storage space.

Another project gets printed out Andrew Sproles/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

“Our goal is to make this innovation scalable so manufacturers across industries can harness its potential,” Guzorek says. “By broadening access to mold-free hybrid composites, we’re empowering manufacturers to explore new design possibilities and unlock entirely new applications for this transformative technology.”

Source: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

