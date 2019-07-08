Single-site solar projects are just that – one project covering the entire site, and this is why the title of world's largest single-site solar project is justified, even though there are a number of solar parks that are larger in India and China. That being said, many observers get bogged down in the finer details of solar energy, from scale to measures of output and capacity. The important thing here is simply that it's big – 3.2 million solar panels – and it has a huge output. That has to be good news no matter how you slice it up.