It's rare that we'd venture out on a limb and call a hulking, boxy ex-military expedition truck sexy, but this one comes close to drawing such a compliment thanks to the deep forest green that brings together cab and camper box and the bright, legible badging from both Acela and Bliss. So we're not surprised it didn't take very long at all to sell, even with a price tag just under US$400,000. The truck will make one more appearance at Overland Expo East in October before delivery to what has to be an ecstatic new owner.