The game offers a few concessions to make getting around just a little easier. The first is that the kinetic inertia doesn't apply to your rotation, so if you set yourself spinning with a press of the L1 or R1 shoulder buttons, that movement will mercifully stop upon release. The second is that simultaneously pressing both the L2 and R2 triggers brings the player to a standstill – though, as with almost every other in-game action, this costs oxygen. Lastly, a decisive press of the L3 button will "right" your rotation so, for example, the signage on the station's walls appears the right way up.