The new deep learning model was trained on over 90,000 mammograms. The system was able to identify tiny patterns in the mammogram data that humans could not pick up on. The result is a current ability to identify 31 percent of patients at the highest risk of developing breast cancer in the near future. While this rate may sound low it is actually significantly better than any of the models currently available to doctors, which can only identify 18 percent of high-risk patients at an early stage.