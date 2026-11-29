You hardly realize how difficult lip-reading can be until you try communicating with someone across a noisy bar. Without audible speech, "olive juice" can very easily be mistaken for "I love you," leaving you unwittingly professing love to the bartender. Similarly, the word "vacuum" produces lip movements remarkably similar to "f*** you." Try it. Yet this skill, which involves a lot of guessing, is crucial for people with hearing impairments and for understanding videos without clear audio.

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have now developed a lip-reading AI technology that reduces the guesswork and improves accuracy by identifying the clearest parts of a sentence first, then using the surrounding context to decipher ambiguous words. Called DLLM-VSR (Diffusion Large Language Model for Visual Speech Recognition), the system achieved a word error rate of just 19.4% in benchmark testing, setting what the researchers say is a new record among systems trained using the same limited amount of labeled data.

Lip-reading, the art of deducing what someone is saying by observing their mouth movements, is an important communication skill for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. It is also useful for figuring out what people are saying in video clips with little or no usable audio.

However, the process has an inherent limitation: several completely different sounds can produce virtually identical mouth movements. For example, your lips move almost identically when you say "pat," "bat," and "mat," because the sounds /p/, /b/, and /m/ are produced with the lips in similar positions. The crucial differences involve airflow and voicing, which you can't detect without audio.

In fact, as detailed in this paper, the English language's roughly 40 to 44 distinct phonemes (individual speech sounds) correspond to only about 10 to 15 visemes (visually distinguishable groups). Human lip-readers compensate by considering context, grammar, facial expressions, and their language knowledge. In other words, they also need to consider what a person is likely saying while watching how their lips move.

Many existing AI lip-reading systems, such as Oxford University’s lip-reading AI , adopt a similar strategy to convert visual mouth movements into text.

However, they typically use autoregressive decoding, a process of generating text from left to right, predicting one word or token after another. Suppose a speaker in a silent video is saying, "The bat flew across the room." The AI starts with "The," then attempts to identify "bat." However, as we’ve established, the lip movements for "bat" could very easily be those for "pat" or "mat."

At this point, the AI must make a prediction before it can generate the rest of the sentence. If the preceding words don't provide enough context and the system gets the word wrong, the mistake can influence subsequent predictions, potentially producing an increasingly inaccurate sentence.

The KAIST researchers took a different approach that doesn't enforce word-by-word construction, and gives the AI more information to make accurate predictions. Their DLLM-VSR system considers the entire video sequence and uses a diffusion language model to fill in the most confidently identified words first, leaving the ambiguous positions blank. It then uses the available context to make better predictions about those blanks.

For example, the AI might first resolve our earlier sentence as "The ___ flew across the room." With the rest of the sentence available, it can reason that "pat" and "mat" are unlikely candidates, unless, of course, Aladdin is in the room with us. Therefore, "bat" becomes the most plausible prediction. This is a very simple example, but it illustrates how the AI would tackle much more complex sentences.

To build the system, the researchers combined visual encoders that extract information from lip movements with a seven-billion-parameter diffusion language model called Dream-7B. The model starts with masked text positions (blanks), fills in the most confidently identified words first, then uses them to resolve the remaining ones. It was trained in two stages: first to match lip movements with text, and then to recognize sentence boundaries and handle different transcript lengths.

Since the AI doesn't know exactly how many words someone has spoken, the researchers also developed a system that estimates plausible sentence lengths from the video. The AI generates several candidate transcripts of different lengths, then evaluates their likelihood and prediction confidence to select the most reliable one.

To test the technology, the researchers used a lip-reading dataset containing 433 hours of labeled video from TED and TEDx talks. The best-performing configuration achieved a word error rate (WER) of 19.4%, about 19 errors per 100 reference words, counting incorrect, missing, and extra words. A comparable conventional language-model system recorded 24.9% WER, while the researchers' diffusion approach reduced this to 21.9% using the same visual encoder. With a stronger visual encoder, the error rate fell to 19.4%, the lowest reported among systems using only LRS3 as labeled training data.

Beyond helping people with hearing impairments follow conversations, the technology could improve communication aids that convert silent lip movements into text or synthetic speech for patients who have lost their ability to vocalize, such as some people recovering from throat surgery. It could also help workers communicate better around noisy industrial machinery, assist emergency responders operating in loud environments, and enable silent interactions with smartphones, robots, and smart glasses such as these sonar-enabled glasses that read wearers' silently spoken voice commands.

Other potential applications include recovering dialogue from video recordings with unusable audio, improving video-call captions, and supplementing audio-based speech recognition when microphones struggle with background noise.

Of course, there are limitations. The AI still needs a sufficiently clear view of the speaker's mouth, making poor lighting, obstructed faces, and unfavorable camera angles potential problems. It can also misinterpret words when the visual evidence is insufficient, regardless of how plausible its predictions sound.

Its word error rate climbed to 39.9% on the more challenging WildVSR dataset, highlighting its difficulty adapting to unfamiliar conditions. The seven-billion-parameter model also requires substantial computing power, while generating multiple candidate sentences adds processing overhead. Lastly, there's the obvious privacy concern of potentially deciphering your private conversations from silent videos or in real time without your speakers' consent.

A paper on the study, published in ACL Anthology, received an Outstanding Paper Award at the 2026 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP). The team now plans to reduce the model's size and computational demands, with the ultimate goal of enabling real-time lip-reading on wearable devices and robots without an internet connection.

Source: KAIST

