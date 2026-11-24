It appears that North Korea is becoming increasingly serious about carving out its own space in the AI era, with news of the launch of its first official state-run generative model aimed for use in answering science- and technology-based queries.

Researchers from the Artificial Intelligence Technology Research Institute at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang are said to have developed the chatbot alongside engineers from Phurunhanul Trading Co, a tech company most recently in the news for its screen-folding smartphone. It was unveiled at North Korea's 2026 National IT Successes Exhibition in the capital city.

As reported by 38 North, a think tank ‌that monitors North Korea, the chatbot is known as "AI Service System 1.0, Fountain of Wisdom” (인공지능봉사체계 1.0 《지혜의 샘》) and is the first of its kind to emerge from the region.

National IT Successes Exhibition--2026 opens

According to a report shown on state media Ryongnamsan TV, the chatbot will answer questions in English and Korean – but there's a catch. It's designed with guardrails that limit its responses to those that directly relate to science and technology.

Alongside the chatbot display at the event was a banner declaring 'Development of our style generative AI model' (우리식 생성형인공지능모형의 개발)," 38 North reported. "The phrase 'our style' is a common term in North Korea to mean something developed internally."

However, it's unlikely that the team developed Fountain of Wisdom from scratch, most likely building it upon an existing open-weight model from China or the US, like Google's Gemma or Alibaba's Qwen. Nonetheless, screenshots show it looks quite similar to the chatbots we know and most likely use often, like ChatGPT.

The Fountain of Wisdom AI chatbot being demonstrated during a report on North Korean TV on November 17 Ryongnamsan Television/38 North

As the 38 North report notes, there was very little given away about the chatbot's hardware requirements or the extent of the complexity of it. The think tank speculates that unlike what we know of chatbots, Fountain of Wisdom is most likely a model operated locally on a closed intranet, keeping users restricted to what information is accessed. This also means lower compute power required to use it.

"Some open weight models can run on modest PCs, albeit with an impact on the complexity and fullness of their results," 38 North noted. "Larger and more complex models require more powerful hardware."

In the TV clip, demonstration of the chatbot revealed the interface analyzing a prompt, with a "classifier" that sorts questions into whether it can or can't answer them, before making contact with the AI engine powering it; if it can, a query gets the label of "factual knowledge question." As the report speculated, this classifier could be used to screen out queries that are not meant to be answered.

"At the bottom of the computer screen is a warning that seems to hint that the underlying AI engine is capable of more than just science and technology but prohibits users from asking such questions," 38 North reported. "It says: 'Only questions related to science and technology may be asked. Do not ask questions with socio-political content or uncultured questions. The user alone is fully responsible for any consequences of using it for malicious purposes.'"

The AI chatbot (center) is shown alongside other developments under the Kim Il Sung University banner at the technology expo Ryongnamsan Television/38 North

While North Korea has been implicated in cyber attacks, suggesting that it's not exactly the region's first use of AI chatbots, Fountain of Wisdom is being considered its debut entry into the tech space, officially.

Hinting at North Korea's intent on developing its industry, the former Faculty of Information Science at Kim Il Sung University was renamed the AI Technology Research Institute in July 2025.

"Going forward, we can expect to see further developments around the use and implementation of AI in North Korea, although the lack of any large-scale data centers could hamper deployment of the most advanced models," 38 North added.

Source: 38 North