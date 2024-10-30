Watch: Atlas robot performs Exorcist head spins in pre-Halloween video

"Atlas uses a machine learning (ML) vision model to detect and localize the environment ... There are no prescribed or teleoperated movements; all motions are generated autonomously online. The robot is able to detect and react to changes in the environment (e.g., moving fixtures) and action failures (e.g., failure to insert the cover, tripping, environment collisions) using a combination of vision, force, and proprioceptive sensors."

That's part of how Boston Dynamics described its latest video released today that you're about to watch.

Yes, Boston Dynamics' new Atlas robot is operating entirely autonomously, which is truly an amazing feat. We've already seen Atlas do some weird stuff in the short teaser from April, but this one takes the cake.

Boston Dynamics failed to warn viewers that they may experience nightmares after viewing Atlas "doing work" for nearly three minutes. The way in which Atlas moves inspires memories of watching Linda Blair from The Exorcist spin her head 'round-n-'round before spider-walking down the stairs.

I even hit rewind no less than three times at the "jump-scare" mid-way through.

Given it's the day before Halloween, maybe it's entirely acceptable to give your fans a bit of a fright.

No matter ... Atlas' new video is ridiculously cool. Machine learning through computer vision takes robots into a human realm of learning. We simply cannot wait to see what's around the bend for the humanoid robot.