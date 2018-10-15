The Asian presence at AIM was impossible to ignore, with a flood of Chinese small capacity bikes and scooters, as well as booth after booth of aftermarket parts suppliers lining the halls. While quality seems to be improving year by year, the Chinese attitude to copyright was clear to see. Take a look at the fascinating 300cc bike below from DongFang. Its fairings look a lot like the ones you'd find on a Kawasaki Ninja 300, but it's actually a CVT scooter, as you can see by the swingarm-mounted motor.