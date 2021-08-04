© 2021 New Atlas
Aircraft

DHL Express to fly packages in all-electric Alice eCargo airplane

By Paul Ridden
August 04, 2021
DHL Express to fly packages in...
DHL Express has ordered 12 Alice eCargo all-electric aircraft from Eviation, due for delivery in 2024
DHL Express has ordered 12 Alice eCargo all-electric aircraft from Eviation, due for delivery in 2024
View 4 Images
DHL Express has ordered 12 Alice eCargo all-electric aircraft from Eviation, due for delivery in 2024
1/4
DHL Express has ordered 12 Alice eCargo all-electric aircraft from Eviation, due for delivery in 2024
Left to right: Geoff Kehr, SVP Global Aviation Fleet Management, Global Aviation (DHL Express Global Head Office); Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Eviation Aircraft; Robert Hyslop, Senior Vice President, DHL Aviation; Jessica Pruss – Head of Sales, General Aviation and Business Aviation, Eviation Aircraft
2/4
Left to right: Geoff Kehr, SVP Global Aviation Fleet Management, Global Aviation (DHL Express Global Head Office); Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Eviation Aircraft; Robert Hyslop, Senior Vice President, DHL Aviation; Jessica Pruss – Head of Sales, General Aviation and Business Aviation, Eviation Aircraft
The single-pilot all-electric Alice eCargo has a per-charge range of 440 nautical miles, with the battery pack topped up while the aircraft is on the ground during loading and unloading operations
3/4
The single-pilot all-electric Alice eCargo has a per-charge range of 440 nautical miles, with the battery pack topped up while the aircraft is on the ground during loading and unloading operations
The Alice eCargo all-electric airplane is reported capable of hauling up to 2,600 lb of cargo
4/4
The Alice eCargo all-electric airplane is reported capable of hauling up to 2,600 lb of cargo
View gallery - 4 images

Though Eviation's nine-seat all-electric passenger aircraft is not due to make its first flight until later this year, the company is already looking to diversify into cargo hauling with the announcement that DHL Express has placed an order for 12 eCargo variants.

We first heard of Eviation's nine-seater all-electric passenger plane in 2019, when the company made a splash at the Paris Air Show. Pitched at small-range routes up to around 1,000 miles (1,600 km), the cruise speed for the Alice aircraft was reckoned to be 276 mph (445 km/h) and per-charge range pegged at 650 miles (1,046 km).

By the time a prototype hit tarmac earlier this year, those figures had been adjusted to 440 nautical miles (815 km) of range from a massive 820-kWh battery pack and a cruise speed of 253 mph (407 km/h) from the three variable-pitch pusher props (one on each wing, and another at the back).

Just last month, the production design was tweaked again, ditching the V-tail setup and making do with two props at the back. Range and cruise speed remained the same. And it's this configuration that appears to be heading DHL's way for the eCargo variant.

The single-pilot all-electric Alice eCargo has a per-charge range of 440 nautical miles, with the battery pack topped up while the aircraft is on the ground during loading and unloading operations
The single-pilot all-electric Alice eCargo has a per-charge range of 440 nautical miles, with the battery pack topped up while the aircraft is on the ground during loading and unloading operations

This aircraft will be a single-pilot flyer and be capable of hauling up to 2,600 lb (1,200 kg) of cargo. It's expected that the battery bank will get a quick top up while packages are being loaded or unloaded, requiring 30 minutes or less per flight hour.

The first order from DHL Express is expected to be delivered in 2024, with the company revealing that it's planning to set up "an unparalleled electric Express network."

"With Alice's range and capacity, this is a fantastic sustainable solution for our global network and will be targeted for operations in the southeast and west coast of the United States," said EVP of Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express, Travis Cobb. "Our aspiration is to make a substantial contribution in reducing our carbon footprint, and these advancements in fleet and technology will go a long way in achieving further carbon reductions. For us and our customers, this is a very important step in our decarbonization journey and a step forward for the aviation industry as a whole."

Looking beyond this announcement, the DHL Group is aiming for zero-emissions operations by 2050, and plans to inject €7 billion (~US$8.3 billion) into its sustainability drive by 2030, with the funds going towards electrifying its last-mile delivery vehicles, making its buildings climate neutral, and using sustainable aviation fuels.

Source: DHL

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AircraftElectric AircraftCargo
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!