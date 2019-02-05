In November of 2017, Workhorse revealed a version of the N-Gen van with the ability to launch a drone from its roof. This vehicle, like similar ones from Mercedes-Benz and UPS, are imagined as a way for drones to handle out-of-the-way drop offs while a driver continues making other deliveries on the road. These don't appear to feature in DHL's plans for its new trucks, however – at least for now.