FedEx Express is currently operating the first fuel cell electric delivery van for on-road use in North America. The zero emission van is a collaboration between Workhorse Group and Plug Power and is based on Workhorse's electric delivery van, using Plug Power's hydrogen fuel cell to recharge.

The van is currently in use at FedEx's facility in Menands, New York, on a standard delivery route. The Workhorse EGEN truck is designed for all-electric operation on short routes and known duty cycles. The added fuel cell from Plug Power will increase the EGEN's range by 166 percent to 160 miles (257 km) per cycle.