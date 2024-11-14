Electra upsizes ultra-STOL hybrid electric plane to carry 9 passengers

We've been following Electra's ultra-short takeoff and landing electric hybrid prototype for some time and now the company has unveiled its EL9 Ultra Short production model that is designed to carry nine passengers at 175 knots (201 mph, 324 km/h).

Last time we looked at Electra, the company was working with the US Air Force to adapt its EL2 Goldfinch two-seat prototype for military applications where the ability to take off and land from very short runways is desired. Now, the ultra-short and take off technology is being used to create a production passenger aircraft that can carry nine people or 3,000 lb (1,360 kg) of payload over 330 nm (379 miles, 611 km) or 1,100 nm (1,265 miles, 2,037 km) when ferrying unladen.

The new EL9 uses the same hybrid eclectic system as the prototype as well as the blown-lift technology that allows it to carry out postage-stamp takeoff and landings on fields the size of a soccer pitch with a take off and landing requirement of only 150 ft (45 m). Though these strips can be visited by helicopters and eVTOLs, Electra claims that the EL9 can do so at a third of the cost and with much lower emissions and noise.

EL9 infographic Electra

This may not seem to be too important a capability, but in remote, mountainous areas, it can be a real game changer. I spend a lot of time in the back country and it's always amazing to see how many tiny airstrips, both public and private, there are that the local population rely upon for commerce and emergency services.

In addition, the hybrid system allows for much more independence. Unlike pure electric aircraft that require chargers, the EL9 is self-charging, so it requires no such infrastructure, as well as giving it longer range and an emergency reserve. The fly-by-wire systems also allow the aircraft to fly with one or two pilots with great precision on instruments.

"Today’s reveal of the EL9 showcases the dedication of our incredible team and partners," said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. "This aircraft is more than a new design – it's the gateway to a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable future for regional travel. With the EL9, we're not just making sustainable aviation a reality, we’re redefining how people and cargo move through Direct Aviation, a new category of safe and seamless travel that brings air mobility closer to where we live, work and play."

Source: Electra