© 2020 New Atlas
Aircraft

Electronically-dimmable windows on offer for Boeing 777X

By Ben Coxworth
January 07, 2020
Electronically-dimmable window...
Each EDW is a single self-contained unit, for easier installation
Each EDW is a single self-contained unit, for easier installation
View 2 Images
The EDWs should reportedly be simpler to maintain than traditional window shades
1/2
The EDWs should reportedly be simpler to maintain than traditional window shades
Each EDW is a single self-contained unit, for easier installation
2/2
Each EDW is a single self-contained unit, for easier installation

If you're tired of sliding the shades up and down on airplane windows, then you might want to fly on a Boeing 777X. This week, it was announced that some of the aircraft will forgo the shades for electronically-dimmable windows (EDWs).

Made by the Michigan-based Gentex Corporation, the windows incorporate a proprietary electrochromic gel that's sandwiched between two thin glass panels. When a low-voltage current is applied to that gel via a conductive coating on the glass, it responds by darkening. Once the current is removed, however, the gel returns to its default transparent state.

It's possible to remotely control all of a plane's windows from the cockpit, or they can be manually operated by individual passengers.

These latest EDWs are said to be a big improvement on Gentex's previous models, as they darken twice as fast, plus they get 100 times darker – at their maximum setting, they block 99.999 percent of visible light coming from outside. Thanks to a thin-film coating, they also block infrared and ultraviolet light, keeping passengers cool and free of harmful UV rays.

The windows will be offered to client airlines as an optional extra, so don't expect to see them on all 777X aircraft. They're currently being showcased at CES, in Las Vegas.

And as a side note, BAE Systems' IntelliCabin package also includes dimmable windows.

Source: Gentex

Tags

AircraftGentexElectrochromicCES 2020New Atlas Audio
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
1 comment
guzmanchinky
I'm flying business to London this summer on the 787, so I'll finally get to try these. I guess the only annoying part is when they force them to be all dark, when sometimes I want to look out and be the one who chooses.

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More