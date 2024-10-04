The Guinness World Record million-dollar plane stunt Sly Stone paid for

When it comes to crazy and costly movie stunts, Cliffhanger made history by featuring the most expensive aerial stunt ever performed. It was so expensive that star/co-writer Sylvester Stallone took a pay cut to help offset the million-dollar price tag.

The stunt even made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most expensive aerial stunt ever performed in a movie. A million bucks might not sound like a whole lot for movie stuff these days, but 1993 movies didn't have the $300-million budgets of today's blockbusters. Cliffhanger's entire budget was $70 million. Adjusted for inflation, that million-dollar stunt would be closer to $2.2 million in 2024 money.

The stunt was done practically – meaning no CGI, with real consequences should the stunt go south – using two planes flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft (4,572 m) and a speed of 150 mph (241 km/h). Simon Crane, a legendary stuntman with over 90 movie credits to his name, slid on a cable from one plane (a DC-9) to the other, with no safety wires. He was wearing a parachute – not that a parachute would protect him from becoming a bug splat on the windshield of the trailing Lockheed JetStar, which nearly happened.

Simon Crane was packing two parachutes under his costume – he also wore a special face mask to keep his face from freezing TriStar Pictures

Crane didn't actually make it into the following Jetstar as planned. After bouncing off the side and top of the jet several times and nearly making a pass through the aircraft's engines, he cut himself free and parachuted safely to the ground.

Just running a steel cable from a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32 to a Lockheed L-1329 JetStar must have been quite the feat in of itself TriStar Pictures

There have been countless stunts since 1993 that certainly top the one in Cliffhanger, but for its time it was a memorable moment in movie history, well worth the cost.

"I would definitely, 100% do it again," Crane later said in an interview with Behind the Stunts.

It must have been one heck of a thrill and likely something not to be repeated, with CGI and green screen being the staple of today's special effects. You can see the scene for yourself, on YouTube.

A notable mention, however, must go to that one time Christopher Nolan crashed a real Boeing 747 into a hanger in Tenet. Estimates put the stunt between $8 and $10 million. Cheers, Mr. Nolan, for keeping it old-school practical.

