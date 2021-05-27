© 2021 New Atlas
Aircraft

New HondaJet Elite S business jet boasts increased payload and range

By David Szondy
May 27, 2021
Honda Aircraft has taken the wraps off its latest business jet, the HondaJet Elite S, during a virtual product launch. The upgraded version of the Elite has an increased takeoff weight of 200 lb (91 kg), allowing for an additional passenger or an extra 120 nm (138 miles, 222 km) of range.

Based on the HondaJet Elite light business jet that rolled out in 2018, the HondaJet Elite S not only boasts an increased payload capacity, it also has a customized Garmin G3000 avionics suite, including the FAA DataComm and the Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), which replace voice communications with short text messages over a digital data link for greater clarity.

These messages include air traffic commands, terminal information, terminal weather, and departure clearance, flight plan uploads, messaging, general weather, automatic transmission of position reporting, and Out/Off/On/In status. If desired, the COM3 system can disable the Datalink Mode and switch the ACARS to a third VHF voice radio.

In addition, the Elite S retains the Elite's Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing, and all-composite fuselage. The aircraft is propelled by twin GE Honda Aero Engines HF120 engines, and the Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS) takes some of the load off the pilot, especially in adverse weather conditions.

The HondaJet Elite S comes in a variety of liveries
The HondaJet Elite S comes in a variety of liveries

The Elite S is available in Gunmetal, Luxe Gold, and Deep Sea Blue liveries, with custom options available. Inside, there is a full galley, a private lavatory, and a Bongiovi sound system.

"Since its introduction in 2018, the HondaJet Elite has achieved the best performance in its class while also being the most efficient, and with the new Elite S, we take another step forward in expanding the aircraft’s capability," says Honda Aircraft Company's President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "As a result of the innovation, design and engineering on the new Elite S, we are once again setting a new standard in business aviation."

Source: Honda Aircraft

David Szondy
