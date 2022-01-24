© 2022 New Atlas
Aircraft

Transforming AirCar certified to fly by Slovak Civil Aviation Authority

By Paul Ridden
January 24, 2022
Transforming AirCar certified ...
The Civil Aviation Division of the Transport Authority of Slovakia has granted a Certificate of Airworthiness to Klein Vision's AirCar
The Civil Aviation Division of the Transport Authority of Slovakia has granted a Certificate of Airworthiness to Klein Vision's AirCar
View 5 Images
The Civil Aviation Division of the Transport Authority of Slovakia has granted a Certificate of Airworthiness to Klein Vision's AirCar
1/5
The Civil Aviation Division of the Transport Authority of Slovakia has granted a Certificate of Airworthiness to Klein Vision's AirCar
The AirCar in road mode, with wings tucked in the body and tail retracted
2/5
The AirCar in road mode, with wings tucked in the body and tail retracted
The AirCar has undergone more than 70 hours of test flights to EASA standards
3/5
The AirCar has undergone more than 70 hours of test flights to EASA standards
At the push of a button, the wings automatically fold and rise, and are then lowered inside the AirCar's composite body. The tail section is pulled in and the vehicle can be driven on the road from landing strip to city center
4/5
At the push of a button, the wings automatically fold and rise, and are then lowered inside the AirCar's composite body. The tail section is pulled in and the vehicle can be driven on the road from landing strip to city center
The AirCar prototype is currently powered by a 140-hp 1.6-liter BMW engine, but Klein Vision is testing an Adept Airmotive engine that will enable it to go over 300 km/h and have a range of 1,000 km
5/5
The AirCar prototype is currently powered by a 140-hp 1.6-liter BMW engine, but Klein Vision is testing an Adept Airmotive engine that will enable it to go over 300 km/h and have a range of 1,000 km
View gallery - 5 images

Following its maiden flight toward the end of 2020, and flying city-to-city for the first time in June of last year, Klein Vision's AirCar flying car has now been granted a Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority.

Way back in the mists of 2016, Professor Stefan Klein parted ways from a Slovak air mobility company called Aeromobil to work on his own flying car. An eight-strong team has since notched up some 100,000 man-hours to take design drawings into computer models and on to working prototypes.

The AirCar has now clocked up more than 70 hours of test flights to European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, including 200 takeoffs and landings on cross-country jaunts, on its way to being awarded the Certificate of Airworthiness.

"Transportation Authority carefully monitored all stages of unique AirCar development from its start in 2017," said René Molnár, director of the Civil Aviation Division of the Transport Authority of Slovakia. "The transportation safety is our highest priority. AirCar combines top innovations with safety measures in line with EASA standards. It defines a new category of a sports car and a reliable aircraft. Its certification was both a challenging and fascinating task."

"The Certificate of Airworthiness is an official certificate issued in compliance with all EASA regulations for its member states," the company's cofounder, Anton Zajac, told us. "Each member state appoints local authority to issue certificates valid across the member countries. Hence, Aircar could fly into the UK and we do have plans to fly to London from Paris in near future.

"It is CoA in experimental category. We are, however, going to apply for EASA CS-23; The entire research and development has been done to comply with EASA standards. CS-23 will require production of three units, since they will be destroyed in the certification process – hence, CS-23 is order of magnitude more costly."

The AirCar prototype is currently powered by a 140-hp 1.6-liter BMW engine, but Klein Vision is testing an Adept Airmotive engine that will enable it to go over 300 km/h and have a range of 1,000 km
The AirCar prototype is currently powered by a 140-hp 1.6-liter BMW engine, but Klein Vision is testing an Adept Airmotive engine that will enable it to go over 300 km/h and have a range of 1,000 km

Looking like a LeMans racecar, the two-seat AirCar prototype features a 140-hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder BMW combustion engine that drives both the fixed propeller when in flight and the wheels when on the road. It has a take-off speed of 115 km/h (71.5 mph), a cruising speed is 180 km (112 mph) at 2,800 rpm, and is capable of road speeds of more than 160 km/h (99.4 mph).

At the press of a button the vehicle transforms from aircraft mode to road mode in around two minutes – automatically folding the wings and raising them up before tucking them inside the composite body and drawing in the tail section.

"AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars," said the brains behind the vehicle's design and development, and the AirCar's test pilot, Professor Stefan Klein. "It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever."

Klein Vision is currently testing a lightweight-but-powerful engine from Adept Airmotive that's destined to power a new monocoque AirCar with variable-pitch prop that's expected to "reach speeds of over 300 km/h [186 mph] and range of 1,000 km [~620 miles]." The company anticipates this production vehicle to gain certification within 12 months.

The video below shows test flight footage.

Flying Car Certified to Fly!

Source: Klein Vision

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AircraftKlein VisionFlying+CarSports Cars
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!