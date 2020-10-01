© 2020 New Atlas
Aircraft

Electric air taxi could take to the Paris skies in time for the Olympics

By Paul Ridden
October 01, 2020
Electric air taxi could take t...
If all goes to plan, VoloCity eVTOLs could be another thrilling addition to the skies above Paris
If all goes to plan, VoloCity eVTOLs could be another thrilling addition to the skies above Paris
View 5 Images
The VoloCity air taxi will undergo testing at the Pontoise airfield from mid-2021
1/5
The VoloCity air taxi will undergo testing at the Pontoise airfield from mid-2021
The 18-rotor all-electric VoloCity is designed to carry two occupants
2/5
The 18-rotor all-electric VoloCity is designed to carry two occupants
The VoloCity has a per charge range of 35 km, and a top speed of 110 km/h
3/5
The VoloCity has a per charge range of 35 km, and a top speed of 110 km/h
If all goes to plan, VoloCity eVTOLs could be another thrilling addition to the skies above Paris
4/5
If all goes to plan, VoloCity eVTOLs could be another thrilling addition to the skies above Paris
Officials from Paris Region, ADP Group, RATP Group and Volocopter at the launch of the urban air mobility test project at Pontoise airfield
5/5
Officials from Paris Region, ADP Group, RATP Group and Volocopter at the launch of the urban air mobility test project at Pontoise airfield
View gallery - 5 images

Innovation hub Paris Region, airport operator ADP and urban transport operator RATP are eyeing the development of an urban air mobility branch ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, and have joined forces with German air taxi startup Volocopter to make it happen.

That branch will start with a new air mobility test area at the Pontoise airfield near Cormeilles-en-Vexin to the northwest of Paris, with work starting in the first half of next year.

As a first step in the setup process, the collaboration has put out a call for expressions of interest from international manufacturers and equipment suppliers, energy companies and vertiport designers, operations support firms, research institutes and laboratories, and specialists in unmanned air traffic management or digital platforms. Selected projects will be announced on December 18.

The first industrial partner for the project has already been announced though. Volocopter, which has been flying since 2011 and has already notched up successful test flights in Singapore, Helsinki and Dubai, will test its VoloCity all-electric flyer at the new facility.

The VoloCity air taxi will undergo testing at the Pontoise airfield from mid-2021
The VoloCity air taxi will undergo testing at the Pontoise airfield from mid-2021

This eVTOL is already licensed for commercial operations by the European Aviation Safety Agency, has a per charge range of 35 km (22 mi) from its nine swappable Li-ion battery packs, and can get up to a top speed of 110 km/h (68 mph).

It stands 2.5 m (8.2 ft) high, with a 9.3-m (30.5-ft) diameter rotor rim up top that's home to 18 rotors. Multiple redundancy systems, including rotors, motors, batteries and avionics, ensure safe operation.

"We are incredibly excited to be the eVTOL manufacturer of choice in the Paris region’s Urban Air Mobility project," said Volocopter's CEO, Florian Reuter. "We will open our first commercial air taxi routes in the next 2-3 years and are excited to have a potential launching partner here in Europe."

By June 2021, the project will look to real-world testing of parking, takeoff and landing operations, as well as eVTOL support such as maintenance or battery charging. It is eventually hoped to have some sort of service in operation in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, to complement existing passenger or cargo transport solutions.

Source: Volocopter

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AircraftParisOlympicsVolocopterAir Taxisurban transporteVTOLElectric Aircraft
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More